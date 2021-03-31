South Africa: Minister Dlamini Zuma - Covid-19 Alert Level 1 Amended Regulations

31 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Dlamini Zuma statement on the Covid-19 alert level 1 amended regulations

Following the decision of Cabinet, and upon recommendation of the Minister of health, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs(COGTA), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma designated under section 3 and 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), has gazetted amendments to directions relating to alert level 1.

Communities, Industries, businesses and entities, both private and in the public sector, must operate within the Alert Level 1 regulations as amended and gazetted.

Every person is obliged to observe curfew time from 00H00 until 04H00 daily, unless a person has a permit.

It is important to note that even as the country remains at Alert level 1 during the Easter period, government urges everyone to be extremely cautious and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from possible COVID-19 infections. Government further implores people to observe and adhere to all the non-pharmacetical interventions in an effort to mitigate against the possibility of a resurgence.

Attendance of funerals is limited to 100 persons. All people attending gatherings including faith based ones, should endeavor to limit exposure to COVID-19 by adhering to all protocols and regulations. These gatherings are restricted to a total number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Congregants are urged not gather outside their usual places of worship, and people must go home and not sleep over after services.

With respect to other gatherings, these will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Even though provisions have been made for gatherings, we however urge all South Africans, if possible to avoid gatherings, especially vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited for the Easter period, Friday to Monday.

Minister Dlamini Zuma calls on citizens to remain cautious, vigilant and safe. We wish every person a blessed Easter.

