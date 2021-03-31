South Africa: Suspect Due in Court for Illegal Possession of Gold and Gold Bearing Material

press release

A 45-year-old man is expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 01 April 2021, facing charges of illegal possession of gold and illegal possession of gold bearing material.

The suspect's court appearance emanated from his arrest on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, by the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Illicit Mining Team. That was after members of the team stopped a vehicle which was exiting a game farm on the N12 road near Stilfontein. The occupant allegedly got out and attempted to flee on foot, but was caught and found in possession of a ball of amalgam with estimated value of R164 000.00. Further investigation at the suspect's place resulted in the discovery of 28 gold nuggets worth R58 000-00, two scales, 10 kg of mercury, electric motor, a variety of foodstuffs and cans of beer. The foodstuffs were seemingly going to be delivered to one of the shafts in the vicinity of Stilfontein.

Subsequent to the arrest, members of the team in conjunction with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) made a follow up which led them to Vent shaft in Stilfontein where 5kg of amalgam worth R3 million, tools such as power drill, diamond drill bits, hammers, cutting torch, diesel generator, electric motor, gas bottles as well foodstuffs were found and confiscated.

The DPCI has taken over investigation of the case.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Kwena, extolled all members who took part in the operation for their determination which led to the success.