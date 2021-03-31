South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Possession of Drugs

31 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit assisted by Port Shepstone K9 unit and Crime Intelligence arrested a 41-year-old for possession of drugs yesterday.

Members received information about a shop that was selling drugs in Port Shepstone Central Business District. They proceeded to the said shop and a search was conducted.

During the search 300 pieces of khat. Members also seized 343 sildenafil citrate tablets and 20 sachets of sildenafil oral liquid.

The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for possession of drugs as well as contravention of Medicine Controls Act. He is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court today.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.