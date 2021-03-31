South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Possession of Drugs

press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Hawks members from Port Shepstone Serious Organised Crime unit assisted by Port Shepstone K9 unit and Crime Intelligence arrested a 41-year-old for possession of drugs yesterday.

Members received information about a shop that was selling drugs in Port Shepstone Central Business District. They proceeded to the said shop and a search was conducted.

During the search 300 pieces of khat. Members also seized 343 sildenafil citrate tablets and 20 sachets of sildenafil oral liquid.

The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest and charged for possession of drugs as well as contravention of Medicine Controls Act. He is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court today.