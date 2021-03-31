South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested By Flying Squad Following a House Robbery

31 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The vigilance and swift response from members of the Western Cape Flying Squad led to the arrest of three male suspects last night shortly after a house robbery was perpetrated in Gordons Bay.

The members received information that the suspects fled in a Honda Jazz that was taken during the robbery, and started with a search of the neighbouring area until the vehicle was spotted in Delft. Following a brief pursuit, the vehicle was forced to stop in the Blackheath area. The three occupants, aged between 21 and 27 were arrested in possession of two unlicensed firearms which were stolen in Bellville and Parow respectively. They are expected to make their court appearance in Blue Downs tomorrow where they will face charges for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and the possession of stolen property.

