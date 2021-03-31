Botswana: Test Kits to Improve Turn Around Time

30 March 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Aobakwe Molefhi

Gaborone — The 3 000 rapid test kits donated by Mascom Wireless Monday will help in the management of COVID-19, says Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe.

Speaking during the donation handover ceremony, Mr Lelatisitswe said test kits remained critical in ensuring rapid testing especially for the business community and those who wished to travel for medical reasons.

"Without any doubt, this donation will augment the supplies and ensure that the momentum in the fight against the pandemic is kept alive," he said.

Mr Lelatisitswe said government recognised and appreciated the support from the business sector and all those who continued to give during the hard times.

He said though the ministry had just launched the Arm Ready Campaign to ensure community readiness for vaccination against COVID-19, the pandemic remained a serious threat to the nation.

Mascom CEO Ms Dzene Makhwade-Seboni said her company was committed to helping the country fight the disease and working together with government.

She said Mascom's social responsibility policy prioritised issues important to the business and health.

Ms Makhwade-Seboni said the company had since connected over 650 schools with free Internet for ease of learning during the pandemic.

She concurred with Mr Lelatisitswe that the kits would increase the country's ability to test more people.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

