Botswana: Batswana Women Donate Thermometers

Francistown — A group of 19 Batswana women residing in the United Kingdom have donated 90 digital thermometers to the Ministry of Basic Education - North East region.

The women who go by the name Popagano COVID-19 Group, said their group was formed in response to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony of the thermometers, former director (Northern East region) and now Councillor at Sowa Township Authority, Mr Mabunga Gadibolai explained that the thermometers would be distributed to 21 junior and senior secondary schools in the North East region as per the donor prescription.

Mr Gadibolai said each school would get four thermometers while the remaining six would go to the Nata region.

He explained that the thermometers would help in the fight against COVID-19.

Receiving the donation, regional director for the North East region, Mr Labane Mokgosi promised that the donation would be put to good use.

He explained that the thermometers would help reduce the time taken by students at the gate while awaiting for the body temperature to be checked.

Mr Mokgosi thanked the women for remembering their country even though they were now residing in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the group stated that it had always been guided by the pillars of unity, self-reliance and national development.

The group said they had discovered that the spread of coronavirus was getting worse in schools and that their beloved country Botswana was not spared.

Source : BOPA