South Africa: Early Childhood Development Is Far Too Important to Entrust to the Struggling and Inadequate Department of Basic Education

analysis

The Department of Basic Education has failed to fulfil its mandate. Requiring it to take over the critical Early Childhood Development sector will not only further cripple the department, but negatively affect the lives of millions of children.

On 21 March, South Africa commemorated Human Rights Day. In addition to remembering the horrors of the Sharpeville massacre of 1960, the intention on this day is to reinforce the commitments made in the Bill of Rights. This includes children's rights as enshrined in Section 28 of the Constitution and Section 29 which guarantees everyone the right to basic education. While much has changed since the 1960s, painful inequalities in literacy and access to quality early education persist in South Africa.

Globally, over 43% of children under the age of five are at risk of not fulfilling their full developmental potential due to risks of poverty, poor nutrition and a lack of access to basic services and early enriching opportunities. In sub-Saharan Africa, 36% of adolescent girls are excluded from school. In Malawi, 95% of Grade 2 students are unable to read a single word, while in South Africa, 16% of Grade 3 pupils are unable to meet the lowest level of...