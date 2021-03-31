South Africa: Eastern Cape SAPS Conducts Back to School Crime Awareness and Celebrates Easter With Learners

press release

Eastern Cape SAPS Provincial Task Team on Gender Based Violence and Back to School Safety Programme together with New Brighton SAPS officials from Social Crime Prevention and Corporate Communications components conducted a Back to School Crime Awareness campaign at Siphelo Hashe Primary School and Newell High School today, 31 March 2021.

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with stakeholders from the Department of Correctional Services and the local Community Policing Forum (CPF) Board.

The aim was to sensitize the young ones about crimes taking place in and out of school and to warn them to avoid falling victim of such crimes. Sexual harassment and assault, bullying and theft were discussed in detail to warn the learners.

Learners were also encouraged to break the silence on Gender Based Violence. Parents and teachers we encourage you to be the eyes and ears of the police" said Colonel Michelle Matroos during her motivational speech to the teachers and learners.

The Officials from the Department of Correctional Services used this opportunity to warn the school children about the rough lifestyle in prison if children do not avoid criminal activities at an early age.

Promotional material with crime messages was also distributed.

To celebrate the upcoming Easter holidays, the learners were also showered with Easter Eggs donated by Grey Primary School to the South African Police Service in recognition of their commitment to school children's safety. This was the highlight of the day for the learners as it also symbolise unity between the police and the entire community during Easter.

The program and the gesture by the SAPS was welcomed by the members of the community, CPF Board, teachers and the School Governing Body.