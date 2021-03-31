South Africa Can Learn a Few Governance Tricks From Canberra

analysis

Everyone may be exceptionally rude about Canberra, deriding Australia's capital city as boring, quiet and, well, ordinary. But South Africa has a lot to learn from its roads about governance - and about those who govern.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The middle of March saw many of us contemplating our circumstances a year ago when the government announced a state of disaster and that we would be going into a three-week lockdown.

Looking back, it's hard not to grimace. Three weeks became a year and more. In Cape Town, we stood outside our houses at 8pm to applaud healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 nightmare.

I am no "lockdown sceptic" - cranks, the lot of them - but lockdowns only work if the state actually does something in the safe space provided. We thought we were staying at home to "flatten the curve" just enough to help hospitals prepare for the oncoming flood of cases. How could we know we were merely decimating our economy so that the PPE thieves could register their businesses and health authorities could flannel about hijacking private medical aid resources?

How could we imagine that the Financial Mail's...