Mauritius: Rs 20.8 Million Disbursed to 33 NGOs Since Lockdown

At the National Assembly, yesterday, the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, stated that an amount of Rs 20.8 million has been disbursed to 33 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), from 10 March 2021 to date, by the National Social Inclusion Foundation (NSIF).

The Minister explained that out of the Rs 483.5 million approved in January 2021 by the NSIF to be provided for 146 NGOs, a first instalment of Rs 238.9 million, representing 49.2% of the allocation, has so far been disbursed. She added that NSIF also gave a supplementary grant of Rs 425 000 to an NGO called Action for Integral Human Development, with a view to providing support and counselling to vulnerable people across the island during the lockdown through a hotline service.

According to Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo, the NSIF has been responsive to the financial needs of its registered NGOs in order to ensure continuity of their services during the lockdown, and has invited the 418 registered NGOs to contact the Foundation by email for any pressing issues that may hinder their ongoing operation.

The NSIF, underlined the Minister, has also taken a series of measures during the lockdown. They are as follows:

Monitoring of the implementation of the programmes by Caritas Ile Maurice to ensure that food vouchers are used for the purchase of basic food and sanitary items;

Collaboration with Caritas Ile Maurice to make arrangement for food packs to be provided to 150 families in Canot, following a survey conducted by the Police on the number of families in need of foodstuffs in that region;

Provision of financial assistance to NGOs such as APPEL, Caritas Ile Maurice, and Association Père Laval des Sans-abris which cater for homeless persons by, among others, offering them meals daily;

Facilitating the vaccination of homeless persons. So far out of 103 homeless persons surveyed across the island, 51 have already been vaccinated. The vaccination exercise is still ongoing; and

Acting as a facilitator for NGOs to be provided with Work Access Permit so that they are able to carry intervention whenever necessary.

Moreover, affirmed Mrs Jeewa-Daureeawoo, on 19 March 2021, the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund authorised Caritas Ile Maurice to use Rs 6 million to provide food packs to some 3,000 vulnerable households during the current lockdown.