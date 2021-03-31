Mauritius: Covid-19 Vaccination Committee Met Nine Times Since Its Inception in January 2021

31 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The COVID-19 Vaccination Committee, which has been set up in January 2021, has held nine meetings with a view to making recommendations on vaccine policy, and advising on all scientific and technical topics related to vaccines and immunisation.

The information was provided by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, at the National Assembly, yesterday. He stated that the Committee meets on a weekly basis to advise the Ministry on strategies to plan for the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines.

According to Dr Jagutpal, Government gave its approval in January 2021 to the National Vaccination and Deployment Plan, which was prepared by the Ministry, in consultation with the World Health Organisation, the Attorney General's Office and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

The Plan provided for the setting up of a COVID-19 Vaccination Committee. The Chairperson of the Committee was appointed on 25 January 2021, and the Members and Secretary were appointed on 29 January 2021, on terms and conditions of appointment, approved by the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms.

The objectives of the Committee, stated the Minister, are to recommend on choice of vaccines, safety and effectiveness of data, and immunogenicity data on vaccines candidates; constantly review, and update on, vaccines; as well as to oversee on priority groups to receive vaccination.

