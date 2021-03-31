Angola: British Ambassador Confirms Company Interest in Investing in Angola

Luanda — The United Kingdom ambassador to Angola and Sao Tome and Principe, Jessica Hand, on Tuesday in Luanda confirmed that the fight against corruption is a very strong sign for attracting British investors.

The diplomat, who was taking part in the programme "Grande Entrevista" on Angolan Public Television (TPA), acknowledged that, at the moment, Angola's image is changing for the better and consequently its reputation throughout the world.

Jessica Hand said that the partnerships with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and the fight against corruption underway in the country were "very important" for the new business environment in Angola.

Angola and the United Kingdom signed a general cooperation agreement in 1986 and in 2019 they initialled a Memorandum of Understanding and of Political Coordination.

From Jessica Hand's perspective, the responsibility to boost bilateral relations lies with both countries, creating simpler political and economic conditions.

She acknowledged that since 1990 until today Britain had invested only about US$300 million in Angola.

