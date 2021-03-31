Algeria: Morocco Imposes 'Prohibitive Conditions' to Hinder Settlement of Sahrawi Cause

Algiers — Ambassador of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in Algiers, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, said Tuesday that Morocco imposes "prohibitive conditions" to hinder the settlement of the Sahrawi cause, calling on the United Nations (UN) to assume its responsibilities and compel Morocco to comply with international legality.

"The Moroccan occupation exaggerates in hindering the settlement of the Sahrawi cause by imposing prohibitive conditions, especially regarding the appointment of a new personal envoy of the UN SG in Western Sahara," Taleb Omar told APS on the sidelines of an award ceremony held at the headquarters of the SADR embassy in Algiers in favor of associations participating in a caravan of aid and solidarity that will go to the Sahrawi refugee camps before the month of Ramadhan.

The Sahrawi diplomat denounced, in this sense, the silence of the UN in the face of the practices of the Moroccan occupier.

The Sahrawi diplomat called on the United Nations to "assume its responsibilities and to put points on the letters concerning the parties that procrastinate in the implementation of UN decisions," adding that "the silence of the international community must stop, and the UN must announce who is the party that obstructs.

He also called on Spain to assume its "historical and legal responsibility" regarding the Saharan issue and to "move from words and positions in favor of a solution within the framework of the United Nations to a genuine attempt to settle the issue in accordance with international legality, emphasizing the need for "MINURSO to fulfill its mission and to put an end to Morocco's manipulation to obstruct the organization of the referendum of self-determination.