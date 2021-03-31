Mozambique: Covid-19 - Three Deaths, 174 New Cases, and 280 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported a further three deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 174 new cases, and 280 full recoveries.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were all Mozambican men, aged 55, 70 and 78, One died in Maputo city, one in Zambezia and one in Gaza. All the deaths were declared on Monday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 772.

Since the start of the pandemic, 479,439 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,555 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 528 were from Zambezia, 334 from Maputo city, 164 from Niassa, 141 from Tete, 109 from Sofala, 90 from Nampula, 54 from Manica, 53 from Cabo Delgado, 40 from Inhambane, 37 from Maputo province, and five from Gaza.

1,381 of the tests gave negative results, and 174 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Mozambique to 67,466.

The Tuesday positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be carrying the virus) was 11.2 per cent. The rates over the previous few days were: Monday, 7.7 per cent; Sunday, 11.5 per cent; Saturday, 5.4 per cent; Friday, 7.8 per cent; Thursday, 7.1 per cent).

Of the positive cases reported on Tuesday, 170 are Mozambican and four are foreigners (but the Ministry release, as usual, did not give their nationalities). 90 are men or boys, and 84 are women or girls. 12 are children under the age of 15, and another 12 are over 65 years old. In four cases, no age information was available.

65 of the positive cases came from Zambezia, and 46 from Maputo city. There were also 16 cases each from Niassa, Nampula and Sofala, five from Maputo province, five from Tete, three from Cabo Delgado, one from Manica and one from Gaza. None of those tested in Inhambane were positive.

In the same 24 hours, the Ministry release reported, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (one in Maputo, one in Inhambane and one in Sofala) but a further nine cases were admitted (eight in Maputo and one in Zambezia).

As of Tuesday, 102 people were under medical care in the Covid-19 wards (up from 99 on Monday). The great majority - 68 (66.7 per cent) - were in Maputo. There were also 13 patients in Zambezia, eight in Nampula, four in Sofala, four in Matola, three in Inhambane and two in Tete. In four provinces - Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Manica and Gaza - there were no patients hospitalised in the Covid-19 isolation units.

The Ministry also reported that on Tuesday a further 280 people made a complete recovery from Covid-19, all of them in Maputo city. This brings the total number of recoveries to 55,651, or 82.5 per cent of all Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is now 11,039 (down from 11,148 on Monday). The geographical distribution of these cases is as follows: Maputo city, 8,546 (77.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,291; Sofala, 313; Nampula, 207; Niassa, 198; Inhambane, 187; Cabo Delgado, 104; Zambezia, 76; Tete, 47; Gaza, 41; and Manica, 29.