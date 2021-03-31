Mozambique: Poacher Sentenced to 16 Years

31 March 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A poacher who was caught in Mozambique's largest conservation area, the Niassa National Reserve (REN), in the far north of the country, has been sentenced to 16 years imprisonment.

The man, 31 year old Andre Mariano Baridi, was tried by the Cabo Delgado provincial court, sitting in Pemba, and on Monday the court found him guilty of crimes against wild life.

According to a press release issued by REN, Baridi was caught in possession of mechanical traps and other hunting equipment, designed to catch large animals. He was arrested as he was leaving a poachers' camp. A second poacher escaped, when he saw wardens from the Reserve approaching.

The REN management said that careful preparation of the case from the arrest to the prosecution case during the trial ensured success.

