Kenya: Ministry of Health Puts Health Workers On Notice Over Vaccine Bribery Claims

31 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Wednesday issued a tough warning to health workers charging COVID vaccines in health facilities.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the AstraZeneca vaccine being administered in health facilities countrywide is free of charge whether in a public or a private health facility.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine that is available in all public health facilities is there for free, there is no cost to that vaccine... the vaccine is available for free in the facilities and this includes private facilities as well," she said.

Mwangagi warned that health workers found engaging in bribery activities on the issuance of the vaccines risk having their licenses revoked.

"We have reports where people are bribing to skip lines, healthcare workers who are attending to these people we want to alert you and have you recognise that your licence can be withdrawn because of that very act," she said.

Mwangangi further urged young people and those not in the vulnerable group to allow others get the jab and wait for their turn.

She encouraged that the vulnerable and those aged 58 years and above be given a priority, even as the ministry awaits more doses.

According to the Ministry of Health frontline workers who have been vaccinated so far include 67,605 healthcare workers, 11,597 security officers and 19,094 teachers.

