Ethiopia: Nation Developing Roadmap to Transform Ethiopia's Food Systems

31 March 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been developing a roadmap with a view to transforming the country's food systems by increasing production and productivity, Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussein said.

A two-day workshop entitled "Current and Future Prospects of Ethiopian Food Systems" aimed at developing Ethiopian Food System Roadmap opened today.

Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Health have been jointly preparing a roadmap, it was learned.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Agriculture Minister Oumer Hussein said the productivity level of agriculture is still very low and diversification has remained limited despite the progress made in increasing cereal production.

According to him, Ethiopia has a rich policy environment and program relevant to food system transformation; and the food system roadmap under preparation would help to improve the national food systems.

The food systems roadmap will also create a new platform by leveraging aligned partnerships across all food systems actors, he stated.

Accordingly, the ministry is undertaking agricultural and rural development policy revisions as well as coordinating structural reforms to tackle the food and nutritional bottlenecks in the country, the minister elaborated.

Oumer pointed out that the government is working hard on access to appropriate inputs including seeds, fertilizers, agro-chemicals, technologies, among others, to tackle the challenges across the entire food chains from production to consumption.

Health Minister, Dr. Lia Tadesse said on her part the roadmap will serve as an entry point for food systems transformation and sustainable healthier diets in Ethiopia in the coming years.

Demographic and Health Surveys show that some progress has been made to reduce under-nutrition. However, Lia notes that Ethiopia's burden of under nutrition and micronutrient deficiencies are still among the highest in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, Ethiopia faces increasing overweight, obesity and diet related non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as emerging challenges, particularly among the urban population, she revealed.

In this regard, the roadmap is one of the critical instruments and needed for intervention to accelerate food system transformation in Ethiopia.

The workshop is organized to get inputs for the roadmap.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.