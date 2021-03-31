South Africa/Sudan: Safa, Ntseki Part Ways

At a Press Conference convened after Bafana Bafana's return from Sudan on Monday morning having lost 2-0 in the final AFCON Cameroon qualifier and thereby failing to qualify for the biennial tournament, Advocate Motlanthe said the SAFA NEC had resolved to part ways with the coach.

"The SAFA NEC undertook a process on Tuesday night to decide on the way forward on what happens to the coach and by 10h00 on Wednesday, the SAFA NEC responded in favour of partying ways with the coach," said Advocate Motlanthe.

The SAFA CEO said there were still some administrative issues that needed to be attended to.

"'But in terms of NEC resolutions, they have resolved to part ways with the coach and any other things to do with legalities and any other outstanding matters, will be attended to. What we called the press for was to communicate the SAFA NEC decision," said Advocate Motlanthe.

