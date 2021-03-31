Tanzania: President Suluhu Reshuffles Cabinet

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan Wednesday appointing veteran diplomat Liberata Mulamula as the new Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Professor Palamagamba Kabudi.

Ms Mulamula was the permanent secretary in the ministry before her new appointment. She has also served as Tanzania's ambassador to the United States and was the first executive secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

In the minor cabinet shake-up Wednesday, Mr Kabudi was moved to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, taking over from Mwigulu Nchemba who will now be the Ministry of Finance and Planning docket was left vacant following the appointment of Philip Mpango as vice president.

President Suluhu announced the changes after the swearing in of Dr Mpango at State House in Tanzania's capital Dodoma.

She also named Hussein Matanga, the Tanzanian ambassador to Japan, as her new Chief Secretary replacing Bashiru Ally who becomes one of her nominated members of parliament.

Mr Ally, former CCM General Secretary, had served in the position for a month.