Nigeria: Protein Deficiency in Nigeria Alarming - Report

The Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report, 2020 has revealed that the level of protein deficiency in the country remains high and worrisome.

The new report, which was launched at a Protein Challenge Webinar, also ranked the country below the bar in global food security index.

The theme of the webinar is 'The Nigerian Protein Deficiency Awareness Report 2020: Unpacking the Numbers, Exploring the Issues.'

The report showed a gap in protein consumption across Nigeria with a protein per capita daily intake lower than the global standard, and cited household income levels as the main hindrance to adequate intake of protein in the country.

It noted a major burden that required continuous interventions to reduce the nutrition crisis in the country.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the Nigeria Protein Deficiency Awareness Campaign by IPSOS, a leading market research company in Nigeria.

The report highlights the current levels of protein deficiency, the meal consumption patterns and the barriers to protein intake among Nigerians

According to the report, though 7 in 10 households believe they are having enough protein intake, their daily intake of proteins suggests otherwise and remains very low, accounting for less than a third of daily food consumption.

This also suggests a huge knowledge gap amongst households on how often protein-based food should be consumed, the report stated.

Unveiling the report, Mr Obaro Agalabri, the Service Line Lead (West Africa), IPSOS Channel Performance, said, "Nigerians are consuming a minimal amount of protein daily due to the poverty level in the country. The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that less than half of the working population is unemployed, a situation that no doubt reduces the purchasing power of households and general food purchases."

He said 45 per cent of respondents of the survey did not consume protein daily, and this is more prevalent in the North-East and amongst the lower socioeconomic class.

He said the average cost of protein per meal was N80, and the majority of Nigerians would have to use more than 68 per cent of their income in purchasing protein foods to get enough.

Dr Adepeju Adeniran, national co-chair at the Women in Global Health, Nigeria, who moderated the panel session, said the Nigerian Protein Deficiency Report 2020 showed that a large number of Nigerian infants and young children were malnourished. She called on Nigerians to use healthy food plate in meal planning.

Dr Beatrice Oganah-Ikujenyo, a chief lecturer in the Department of Home Economics, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, said most Nigerians ate food just to get satisfied, without considering the nutritional content.

According to her, protein deficiency remains prevalent in the country because the attitude makes food consumption patterns to lean towards carbohydrates.

She advised the public to consume protein-rich foods like soybeans, eggs, beans, groundnuts and so on, adding that children should be prioritised in protein consumption in every home.

Prof Adetunji Kehinde, provost, College of Agriculture, Osun State University, Osogbo, said the agricultural sector had the potential to alleviate protein deficiency in the country