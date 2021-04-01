Southern Africa: SA Military Company in Insurgent Combat Zone, the Dyck Advisory Group, Will Not Extend Contract With Mozambique

31 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The South African private military company credited with saving many lives during a major attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in the northern Mozambican town of Palma over the last week seems to be on its way out. The Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) was recently accused by Amnesty International of 'indiscriminate shootings' while pursuing insurgents.

Max Dyck, an executive of Dyck Advisory Group (DAG), told Daily Maverick Maputo was not renewing the contract. Another source said the DAG would fly its last sortie on Friday and then would be gone.

However, another security source said negotiations between the DAG and the Mozambique government were "still ongoing."

The DAG's six light helicopter gunships have kept insurgents at bay in many places and also picked up over 200 expatriates and locals and flown them to safety. They often seemed to be the only ones fighting the insurgents.

"There are still skirmishes going on in and around the town though pretty low level compared with the last few days," Dyck told Daily Maverick on Tuesday. "Looks like the FADM [the Mozambican military] is starting to move into town."

Dyck said the company's pilots had rescued a "couple of hundred" people since the insurgents attacked...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

