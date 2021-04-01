South Africa: Turbulent Times - SAA Pilots Plan Unprecedented Strike After They Demand to Be Formally Retrenched

31 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

SAA pilots, about 90% of whom belong to the SAA Pilots' Association, have given the state-owned airline 48 hours' notice of a strike. The association said the strike is the first in its more than 50-year history.

On the day South African Airways was expected to announce the completion of its 15-month business rescue process, it faced a new threat from its pilots that might further delay the airline's return to the skies.

The pilots -- most of whom are members of the SAA Pilots' Association -- said they would embark on a strike over a dispute about outstanding salary payments and the conditions of their retrenchment.

The pilots have been locked out of SAA since December 2020 as the dispute has intensified. The association said a majority of its members (98.7%) voted in favour of a strike and for SAA to retrench them, which might pave the way for their salaries and other remuneration benefits to be paid by the airline.

The association has given SAA 48 hours' notice of the strike -- a first for the trade union in its more than 50-year history.

The SAA business rescue practitioners recently informed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa)...

