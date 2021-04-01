Africa: CAVB Reschedules Women's African Clubs Championships, Again

The annual women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship has been rescheduled for April 19 to May 1 in Sousse, Tunisia.

The event was earlier primed for May 16-28.

A communication from African Confederation Volleyball (CAVB) Tuesday night indicated that it had failed to get a waiver from FIVB to hold the event beyond the world governing body season that ends on May 2.

"This communication is further to our letter of March 16 announcing the organisation of the 2021 CAVB women's club championship in Tunisia. Unfortunately, we failed to secure a waiver from the FIVB to hold our clubs championship beyond the FIVB season which ends on May 2," CAVB said.

"The Tunisian volleyball Federation has a greed to retain organisation of the championship to be held between April 19 to May 1 in conformity with the FIVB calendar. This event shall still be held in Sousse, Tunisia."

Kenya Prisons, KCB and Kenya Pipeline are set to represent Kenya in the 12-day event.

Prisons and KCB qualified for the competition by virtue of finishing first and second respectively during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) play offs, while Pipeline earned their slot courtesy of their bronze medal in the 2019 Clubs Championship in Egypt.

It however remains to be seen how the local clubs will prepare for the event. All the three Kenyan representatives have players and coaches in the national women's provisional squad for the Olympic Games in Japan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KCB for instance has eight players, Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Sharon Chepchumba, Edith Wisa,Violet Makuto Leonida Kasaya,Emmaculate Nekesa and Jemimah Siangu in the team that is currently in a bubble at the Moi International Sport Centre Kasarani Indoor Arena.

KCB technical director Paul Bitok and head coach Japheth Munala are part of the Malkia Strikers technical bench.

Prisons have Joy Lusenaka, Elizabeth Wanyama, Pamela Masaisai, Jane Wacu, Emmaculate Chemtai, Lorine Chebet and Joan Jelagat and coach Josp Barasa.

While Pipeline has three players in Agrippina Kundu,Gladys Ekaru and Pamela Adhiambo.

The players and coaches are not supposed to leave the camp as part of the Covid-19 guidelines.

The men's version is scheduled for April 16-28 in Tunisia.

General Service Unit (GSU), Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Kenya Prisons are scheduled to fly the country's flag in the annual event.

The three booked slots for the competition after finishing first, second and third in that order respectively during the 2019 KVF League play-offs.