Zimbabwe: Benjamin Dube in Zimbabwe for Easter Virtual Concert

South African gospel musician Benjamin Dube is jetting in on Saturday morning ahead of the long awaited concert dubbed the "Worship Experience".

The show, which is being hosted by Kayse Connect, was scheduled to take place early last year, but postponed due to Covid-19 and moved to a later date which was also affected by lockdown restrictions which barred travellers.

The gospel concert will be held on Saturday from 12pm to 8pm at Rainbow Towers, Harare, under the "pay per view" slot courtesy of Gateway Streams Music.

Local artistes who are to share the stage with Benjamin Dube at the "virtual family concert" include Zimpraise Choir, Takesure Zamar, Takudzwa Chihambakwe, Baba naAmai Charamba, Mathias Mhere and Gospel DJ Fungai.

In an interview, show organiser Elton Kurima said due to coronavirus restrictions, the virtual platform was the way to go.

He said all was set for the show.

"Finally, the show is here and we are happy that Benjamin Dube is coming for the event.No attendees are allowed as it is only the artistes performing and technical team present. Each musician has an hourlong slot."

Kurima said fans can pay once off for the pay per view virtual show which will enable them to watch all performances.

"Once you have made your payment, it will then allow you to enjoy the whole show for nine hours after you log in. The log in details are for one person, once you have registered you can't pass the details to other parties.

"The system is more or the same like 'America's Got Talent' where people can still enjoy the show in the comfort of their home," he said.

Kurima said that comedian Prosper Ngomashi, affectionately known as Comic Pastor, and radio personality Yvonne Karichero have been roped in as the hosts.

According to the programme line up, journalist and gospel reggae musician Takudzwa Chihambakwe will warm up the stage for some local acts and Benjamin Dube.

Contacted for comment, Chihambakwe, who is affectionately known as "Taku" in the gospel fraternity, said he was excited to be on the line-up and promised surprises.

"Well, it is a very humbling occasion and I had not seen it coming. When the promoter of the event told me I would be part of the show I thought he was just joking. In fact, he had come across a video of the Harvest House Super Choir, which I am a member of. I performed at one show and the clip went viral on social media. That is how he got in touch with me.

"Some time last year, as I was going on about my business I then was notified by a friend that I was on the Pastor Benjamin Dube poster, I couldn't believe it. I was shocked., said Chihambakwe

This is not the first time Taku has shared the stage with Dube.

"The first time I shared the stage with Pastor Benjamin Dube was about nine years ago in Bulawayo at one of the ZITF halls during one of the annual Harvest House International conferences," said Taku. "I was still finding my way in the music space.

The hall was packed. It was raining and I remember going on stage with the Worship Addicts under the stewardship of Minister Takesure Zamar and boy I felt the heaviness on my shoulders as it was my first time standing in front of such a big crowd."

Taku said sharing the stage with both Dube and Minister Zamar was due to God's grace.

"People can look out for a feel of a project I am passionate about called the gospel according to reggae, where we spread the message of God's love through the genre of reggae," he said. "It can only be God for me to share the stage with such giants."