South Africa: As Covid-19 Epicenter, South Africa to Receive 41 Million Vaccine Doses

31 March 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Anita Powell

Johannesburg — The coronavirus vaccine is coming, with South Africa expecting to conclude negotiations in upcoming weeks to vaccinate 41 million people, and the next stage of vaccinations to begin in May, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Tuesday.

In addition to 31 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, President Ramaphosa said the nation is finalizing an agreement for 20 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. He did not say precisely when that vaccine would arrive.

South Africa is the continent's COVID-19 epicenter. In the last year, the nation has seen 1.5 million known cases, and more than 52,000 deaths. But the nation appears to be holding firm in the face of a possible third wave, with a "stable" level of about 1,200 new cases per day and declining hospitalizations and deaths.

And, Ramaphosa said, more vaccine -- from China and Russia -- may also be on the way.

"We are also in various stages of negotiations with the manufacturers of other vaccines such as Sinovac, Sinopharm and Sputnik V," he said. "Some of these manufacturers are in the final stages of the approval process for use of their vaccines in South Africa. In addition to vaccine doses we will receive directly through our agreements with manufacturers, we will also receive an allocation of vaccine doses through the African Union initiative that we established when we held the chair[man]ship of the African Union."

The welcome news comes with a bit of a sting. This year's Easter holiday, usually a season for gatherings and celebration in this majority-Christian nation, will be a little ... drier this year.

"Given the role of alcohol in fueling reckless behavior, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend," he said, adding that bars and restaurants could continue to sell alcohol on those days. "To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Just those four days."

But, Ramaphosa soberly reminded his people, the religious holidays -- for Christians, Jews and Muslims -- are really a time for hope, rebirth and renewal.

And in these difficult times, he added, caution.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.