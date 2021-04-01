Sierra Leone: Crucial Afcon Qualifier Cancelled As Players Protest Covid-19 Results

Fachry Zella Devandra/Unsplash
(file photo).
31 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

A crucial AFCON qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin on Tuesday was cancelled following a standoff over Covid-19 test.

The Benin team locked themselves in their bus on arrival at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown, refusing to alight, in protest over a declaration that five of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

An official of the visiting team told reporters that they didn't trust the results from Sierra Leone's National Covid-19 Response Center (NaCOVERC), claiming that every member of their team had been tested prior to their departure from Benin and found to be negative.

According to reports, the Benin officials said all the five players who tested positive were part of the first 11 team--key players--and they couldn't take the chance of playing without them.

Both the Squirrels of Benin and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone need the game to qualify from Group L, alongside Nigeria which already qualified for next year's continental tournament scheduled to take place in Cameroon.

The kick-off on Tuesday was postponed twice before a final decision was taken to cancel the match.

The match officials said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ordered the cancellation, after the prolonged delay due to the standoff.

CAF was said to be in a crisis meeting and is expected to make a decision later on whether the match will be rescheduled or Sierra Leone takes the three points.

Benin needs just a draw in the game to book their place in next year's tournament, while Sierra Leone needs a win, without the visitors scoring against them, to qualify.

If it succeeds, it will be Sierra Leone's first time at the continental competition since 1996.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was military leader when the Leone Stars last participated in the tournament, has promised the players a reward of $10,000 each and a piece of land for every player if they qualify.

Read the original article on East African.

More on This
Thrills, Spills, Agony and Ecstasy at AFCON Qualifiers for 2022
Teams Ready to Battle it Out in AFCON Qualifiers
Europe Adds to Benin's AFCON Squad Headache
Road to the Next AFCON Tournament By Numbers
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Jonathan Invited to Join APC
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
U.S. State Dept Points at Rights Abuse in Nigeria, Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.