Cameroon: South West - Public Service Minister Assesses Reforms in Buea

Joseph LE called on the 14,657 State employees in the Region to get back to their working places for effective work for which they earn monthly salaries.

Joseph LE, Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms was in Buea on 29 March, 2021 to assess the implementation of the simplification and streamlining of some Administrative procedures engaged in his ministry since 2018. The Minister arrived at the South West Governor's Office mid-morning and moved to the Public Service Regional Delegation where he visited the CIGIPES room and Multimedia Centre before holding a working session with local authorities, Regional Delegates and civil servants. He also travelled to Limbe where he inspected the Multimedia Training Centre at Down Beach.

The Minister explained as he ended his visit to Buea that he was conducting a threefold mission first of all to invite the 14,657 civil servants and State employees posted in the South West Region to go back to their work places for effective presence at duty. Minister LE voiced that the climate of insecurity was bowing out giving way for all State employees to be present at their work places. "Absenteeism and job abandonment must stop for workers to deserve their salaries", Joseph LE told his collaborators in Buea. He said Cameroon cannot be developed without people working. As a second measure, the Minister urged all State servants to be disciplined and follow the rules governing their sectors.

The Public Service Minister came to the South West also to explain the deep-rooted reforms under implementation. Using the various directorates of his ministry to explain the facts, the working session dwelled on discipline and procedures explaining that 30-days absences deserve dismissal. He said all is being done for civil servants not to go to Yaounde, national capital, again to chase their files. "All is now done at the Regional level", he explained. The only two journeys that workers have to make to Yaounde include during employment so that the candidate is seen and can show his or her original documents to take service and when they are under disciplinary charges. He detailed out that all public service users can use their android phone now to get all relevant information about their career through the portal of the civil service and can call 8566 and 1522 for relevant information at MINFOPRA.

The Minister announced that the Public Service Higher Council was coming up in the days ahead. Questions were entertained to clarify doubts on various points. Pathetically, was the case of one Takang Hillman Ayuk who passed a public service entrance as first on the list after orals but was refused taking up service because his certificate from Polytechnique Yaounde was not the one required for the job position.