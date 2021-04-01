Cameroon: Diplomacy - Pioneer Chadian Consul Receives Exequatur

It was given by the Governor in a ceremony on March 25, 2021 in Douala.

The new Consul General of Chad to Douala, Idriss Youssouf Boy, on Thursday March 25, 2021 received his Exequatur from the hands of the Governor of the Littoral Region in a solemn ceremony at the banquet hall of the Governor's office. Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor of Littoral, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, said the nature of the bilateral relations between Chad and Cameroon is so intense that Chad decided to open a consul in Douala in December 2019. He said diplomatic relations between Chad and Cameroon started since independence and characterized by a series of cooperation accords such as that of extending electricity, optical fibre as well as the railroad to Chad. He also mentioned the Chad-Cameroon mixed commission, the tripartite accord, the construction of the bridge over the Logone River as well as the Chad-Cameroon oil pipeline.

The Governor said Chadians constitute one of the highest foreign communities in Douala and called on the Consul general to work to enhance the fruitful relations between the two countries especially in the fight against Boko Haram as well as the problems of transporters along the Douala-N'Djamena corridor. He however urged him not to intervene in Cameroon' internal affairs

Speaking to the press after receiving his Exequatur, the Pioneer Consul General of Chad to Douala, thanked President Paul Biya for speedily signing his Exequatur and Marechal Idriss Derby for his appointment. He promised to make use of his background as a customs controller to build a harmonious relationship between Cameroonian and Chadian custom officials as well as ease the transit of goods along the Douala-N'Djamena corridor. Prominent among those present, was the Chadian Ambassador to Cameroon, Djiddi Bichara Hassan, other Consuls General and the top administrative, military and political brass of the Littoral Region.