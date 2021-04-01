Kenya: 'Baba' Makes Comeback After Covid-19 Scare

Raila Odinga has made his first appearance in the public after three weeks.

On Wednesday, the opposition leader met members of his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party at Chungwa house, in Nairobi.

Those present include party chairman John Mbadi, Senate Minority Whip James Orengo, National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, treasurer Timothy Bosire, and Homabay women representative Gladys Wanga.

The meeting among other issues, discussed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), handshake with President Kenyatta, and forthcoming referendum, Covid-19 pandemic, among others.

"We agreed the BBI must be subjected to a referendum because it entails a fundamental reorganization of the architecture of the Executive and Kenyans need to have a say in the reorganization. The party therefore fully supports a referendum on the document," a statement by ODM explained in part.

In the meantime, as we go through these fundamental processes, we appeal to our people to continue adhering to the health protocols meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. We also appeal to our people to go for vaccination."

Odinga also sent his message of condolence to the family of Kiambaa lawmaker Paul Koinange.

"The people of Kiambaa have lost in Paul Koinange, a diligent and dependable leader whose undivided focus was the unity, stability, and progress of the country. He served with distinction as the Chairperson of the National Assembly's Committee on Administration and National Security."

Odinga has been away from the public since he announced he'd tested positive for Covid-19 after checking in to Nairobi hospital weeks ago.

He remained in hospital for a couple of days and then upon getting discharged retreated to self-isolation at his Nairobi home.

Sources within ODM have confirmed to Nairobi News that Odinga has since tested negative.