Angola: 1º De Agosto Win, Co-Lead Basketball Championship

30 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto beat Vila Clotilde 107-88 on Tuesday in the fifth round of the senior men's basketball championship and reached Petro de Luanda at the top of the competition with eight points.

Petro de Luanda did not play yet in the fifth round.

In other matches, Interclube defeated Academia do 1º de Agosto, by 100-72, Petro B beat CD Kwanza, 93-61, and ASA saw off Jesus Cristo Basket 83-69.

Standings:

1.Petro 8

2.1º de Agosto 8

3.Inter 7

4.Academia 7

5.CD kwanza 7

6.Petro B 6

7.Vila 6

8.ASA 6

9.Jesus Cristo 5.

