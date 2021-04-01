Angola: Fax Unveils Chess Tournament

Luanda — The Angolan Chess Federation (FAX) has institutionalized the annual chess tournament (ITA) as its newest event in the calendar and whose first edition takes place on April 10, the federation said on Tuesday.

The competition, which is open to representatives of seven companies, FAX partners, was officially presented on Tuesday, during the re-inauguration of the chess federation's headquarters.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin system and will award prizes to the first six participants.

The deadline to confirm the participants is April 8 at the FAX's headquarters, while the technical meeting takes place one hour before the beginning of the competition.

