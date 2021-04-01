Angola: Armed Forces Chief Calls for Preservation of Peace

Luanda — The Chief of General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (CEMGFAA), Egídio de Sousa Santos, Wednesday in Luanda, said it was imperative to preserve peace and national unity, in order to encourage private investment in the country.

For the Army General, who was speaking at the opening of the patriotic journey allusive to the 4th of April, Peace and National Reconciliation Day, to encourage and stimulate investment is an added value for the promotion of employment, especially for the youth.

He affirmed that the attainment of peace, in 2002, allowed, among others, the development of agriculture and cattle breeding, as well as the emerging of new industries, allowing greater satisfaction of the primary needs of Angolans.

However, the high-ranking military official admitted that the gains of peace have been affected by the global economic and financial crisis, which began in 2014 with the fall in the price of oil on the international market, and by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We need to continue to redouble our efforts, because the solution to the constraints we are going through depends on us. In this regard, I urge society to look at life's challenges, not as an insurmountable obstacle, but as a test for a better life," he emphasised.

