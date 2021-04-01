Angola: Horizonte De Artes De Benguela Wins Central Region Festival

29 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The theatre group Horizonte de Artes de Benguela won on Sunday the category of best show in the 1st Edition of the Central Region Theatre Festival.

The Horizonte de Artes de Benguela presented the play entitled "Blasphemy of my being". in the festival held by the SOS and Vilinga Theatre groups as part of the commemorations of the World Day of Theater, marked on March 27".

In addition to Benguela, the festival also included a group representing the province of Bié, while the remaining 12 are from Huambo.

The Provincial Office of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports of Huambo also awarded honorable mentions to 15 emblematic groups of the province, in recognition of their contribution to the development of the performing arts.

At least 37 groups in the central region are controlled by the local Provincial Association of Theater, 28 of which are from the municipality of Huambo.

