Angola: Covid-19 - 15,000 People Vaccinated in Benguela

31 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — Benguela province has vaccinated about 15,000 people against Covid-19 since the 20th March, said the provincial health director, António Cabinda.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the molecular biology laboratory at Lobito General Hospital, António Cabinda said that, as well as the two vaccination centres, in Lobito and Benguela, the sector had organised mobile teams to work in other municipalities.

"We have already been to Baía Farta, Bocoio, Balombo, Caimbambo and Cubal," he said.

According to the director, the turnout is good and the target group has been exceeded, namely health professionals, kindergarten teachers and people over 65 years old.

As for infected staff, about 900 cases of Covid-19 have already been reported, with 24 deaths and over 95 people recovered, according to the health director.

