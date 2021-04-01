Tanzania: Government Focuses On Extending JKT Services to One Year

31 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE government in collaboration with the National Service (JKT) is consulting with different ministries and public institutions to look at the possibility of extending military training for A-level graduates from the current three months to one year.

The Minister of Defence and National Service, Elias Kwandikwa told the National Assembly on Wednesday that JKT was holding talks with government institutions, including the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), and the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA), among others to have a proper mechanism that will streamline the extension of youth training at National Service, as per the requirement of the law, among Form Six leavers.

He was responding to a question by Wingwi MP, Omar Issa Kombo (CCM) who demanded to know why the government suspended training for youth recruits who were due to begin their volunteering training in different camps countrywide.

"Why did the government order all the youth who had already reported to their training camps to go back to their homes?" he asked.

Responding, the minister said there were several reasons for suspension of MF 2020/21 training for the youth, including giving them ample time for JKT to make a thorough assessment of the previous trainings that had been carried out as well as preparing the best curriculum that can help them to cultivate the highest degree of patriotism as well as depending on themselves after completion of their training.

Also, he said the government in collaboration with several stakeholders was looking on the best ways to extend the training so as to produce the best young generation after passing out.

On January 19, the National Service suspended training for at least 12,000 youth recruits who were due to begin their volunteering training countrywide and ordered all the youth who had already reported to their training camps to go back to their homes until further notice.

The abrupt decision was announced at a news conference here by JKT Acting Head of Administration, Colonel Hassan Mabena.

Although he did not divulge into details, Col Mabena said the move came because of internal administrative reasons within the army.

On Wednesday, the defence minister told parliamentarians that another reason for temporarily halting JKT training was to help the army to complete its strategic plan to provide capital to youth, in collaboration with the office of the Prime Minister through the National Economic Empowerment Council and the department of youth and labour as well as the Ministry of Finance.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.