Tanzania: Who Is New Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs Liberata Mulamula

In the minor cabinet reshuffle announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula has been appointed as MP as well as the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

But who is Ambassador Mulamula?

According to the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA), Ambassador Liberata Mulamula is the Associate Director for the Institute for African Studies, and a career diplomat with 35 years of experience having served in various capacities at the Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Diplomatic missions in New York (Permanent Mission to the UN), Canada and the USA.

She also served as the first Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region of Africa for Peace, Stability and Development with headquarters in Bujumbura, Burundi. In this position, she oversaw 11 countries from 2006-2011.

Before retirement in April 2016, her other senior posts included the executive ministerial post of Permanent Secretary of the Tanzania Ministry of Foreign Affairs (May to December 2015).

She provided managerial and administrative leadership to the Ministry's staff and Tanzania Diplomatic Envoys abroad. She was also the Tanzania Ambassador to the United States of America and Mexico (July 2013 to May 2015), having served as Special Advisor to His Excellency President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania on all Diplomatic matters (2012-2013).

While at the State House, she successfully coordinated the visits of President Xi Jiping of China and President Barack Obama to Tanzania in July 2013, as well as the visits of other heads of state and high officials. She attended all cabinet meetings and prepared policy briefs for the President, and aided the implementation of cabinet decisions in areas of international partnerships in order to achieve the country's development goals.

During her tenure in Washington as Tanzania Ambassador to the USA, Ambassador Mulamula participated actively in the preparations for the first U.S.-Africa Summit on the partnership for economic growth. This summit also focused on strengthening mutual cooperation between the countries in areas of investment and trade.

She also assisted the implementation of various programs that are funded by U.S. development agencies and institutions including the Millennium Challenge Compact, the Power Africa Initiative, the Feed the Future Program, the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement, the U.S President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the President's Malaria Initiative, maternal and child health care initiatives, among numerous others.

She has attended the successive AU Summits, UN General Assembly sessions in New York and other multilateral gatherings, as well as various regional meetings and initiatives on peace and sustainable development. Ambassador Mulamula is a graduate of St. John's University in New York where she obtained an M.A. in Government and Politics, as well as a postgraduate diploma in International Law. She received her B.A. in Political Science and International Relations from Dar-es Salaam University of Tanzania. She was adjunct lecturer on the "Art of Negotiations" at the Tanzania-Mozambique Center of Diplomatic Studies.

In addition to her role as Associate Director of IAfS, she is also a Visiting Scholar at the George Washington University, Ell...