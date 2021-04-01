Tanzania: Mpango Vows to Perform Diligently

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has pledged a diligent performance in ensuring the government implements all the pledges listed in the CCM election manifesto for 2020-2025.

Dr Mpango made the remarks in Dodoma on Wednesday after being sworn in as the vice-president, a position that was declared vacant after the then Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, ascended to the president post, replacing the departed Dr John Magufuli.

An economist by profession, Dr Mpango pledged to become a loyal and obedient assistant to the sixth President of Tanzania, Ms Samia but also a patriot to his country and its people.

"I would like to assure you that I will be a trustful and loyal assistant, but also a true patriotic for my country," pledged Dr Mpango.

"This week Christians are celebrating Good Friday, but especially tomorrow it is a day Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver, Your Excellency Madame President I won't be like Judas. I will perform my duties under you leadership and guidance.

I am ready to work hard, send me to duties day and night, especially the implementation of the CCM election manifesto for 2020/25 but also the vision you have for our country's development and the prosperity of the citizens, I will make sure that they are implemented diligently," he added.

He further said in carrying out his responsibilities, he will certainly cooperate with other leaders accordingly from both sides of the union and all pillars of the government to push the country's development agenda.

"I had never dreamt of this moment... I did not expect to serve the nation at this high post, thank you President Samia for appointing me. I would also like to thank the CCM Central Committee for approving my name unanimously and the parliament for approving me by a majority of votes," he noted.

The former Buhigwe Member of Parliament and Minister for Finance and Planning expressed his gratitude to the people in his former constituency for allowing him to serve them.

While recalling his humble beginning, the new VP vowed to be pro-poor and implored Tanzanians to continue praying for the government to meet their needs and expectations accordingly.

Addressing the MPs on Tuesday after they unanimously approved his name, Dr Mpango said he will not tolerate corruption and impunity in the government.

"I am not soft as you have said and might think, I will be tough on evil deeds, especially theft and embezzlement of public resources and corruption," he added.

Dr Mpango further said the government is responsible to make sure it realizes the dreams of Tanzanians as championed by the late President Magufuli by completing all the on-going projects.

"Tanzanians want to see these projects completed including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Nyerere Hydropower Project (NHPP)... They also want to have good roads, especially in rural areas, improved health and water services and guaranteed security, so that they freely conduct their businesses," he added.

Dr Mpango has served as Minister for Finance and Planning since November 2015, previously held positions as the Acting Commissioner General of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), the Executive Secretary in the President's Office (Planning Commission), the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs.

He also worked as the Personal Assistant to the President (Economic Affairs), the Head of the President's Economic Advisory Unit, Senior Economist for the World Bank as well as visiting Lecturer in Public Economics, Collaborative Master's programme for Anglo-phone Africa, AERC, Nairobi-Kenya, and Lecturer, Economics Department University of Dar es Salaam.

Some of Dr Mpango's notable publications include Macro-micro Linkages in the Fight Against Poverty: Missing Links and Enabling Bridges (2004); Some Reflections on Semi-privatization of Customs Administration in Tanzania (1996), and a chapter on Spatial Dimensions of Economic Growth published in Tanzania Sustaining and Sharing Growth.

Dr Mpango was also the Principal Supervisor for the preparation of The National Five Year Development Plan 2011/12 - 2015/16.