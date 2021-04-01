Tanzania: Taxi Service Company Launches Web App

THE ride-hailing platform, Bolt has launched Bolt Web App, a cost-effective alternative for riders to request a trip on a web browser.

Bolt Web App is a great option for riders who have feature mobile phones with limited capabilities in terms of high-performance user experience, internal phone storage and prone to a weaker internet connection.

Often such users are also conscious of the amount of money spent on data. The app is also available to riders who want to order a ride using their computer.

The Country Manager for Bolt in Tanzania, Remmy Eseka said "At Bolt, we're always working on making urban transportation more accessible and convenient.

Bolt Web App provides access to affordable and reliable transportation for customers who aren't using smartphones and those living in regions where they are challenged by high data costs and limited access to highspeed connectivity.

Bolt strives to assure customers that there is a Bolt ride available around the corner for everyone, irrespective of their means of mobile communication, model of phone or quality of connections.

This way, our users have another possibility to order affordable and reliable rides." With the ride-hailing Web App set in motion, Bolt Web App is operating in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Mwanza in Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya.

Bolt Web App can be accessed by inputting a cellphone number and submitting the OTP number sent to the cellphone number provided by the rider. Once authentication is complete, the rider can select the destination of their choice.

The rides ordered in Bolt Web App can be paid for in cash. Riders can still rate their trip and driver for their completed ride.

Bolt Web App has a variety of categories available, including Bolt, Bolt Boda, Bolt Bajaji and Bolt XL that riders can select according to their trip requirements.