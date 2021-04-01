Africa: Qualified Teams to Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021

Qualified Team Participation Number Last Appearance Best Performance
Algeria 19 2019 Champions (1990, 2019)
Burkina Faso 12 2017 Runner-up (2013)
Cameroon 20 2019 Champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
Cape Verde 3 2015 Quarterfinals (2013)
Comoros 1 - -
Cote d'Ivoire 24 2019 Champions (1992, 2015)
Egypt 25 2019 Champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
Equatorial Guinea 3 2015 Fourth place (2015)
Ethiopia 11 2013 Champions (1962)
Gabon 8 2017 Quarterfinals (1996, 2012)
Gambia 1 - -
Ghana 23 2019 Champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
Guinea 13 2019 Runner-up (1976)
Guinea Bissau 3 2019 Group stage (2017, 2019)
Malawi 3 2010 Group stage (1984, 2010)
Mali 12 2019 Runner-up (1972)
Mauritania 2 2019 Group stage (2019)
Morocco 18 2019 Champions (1976)
Nigeria 19 2019 Champions (1980, 1994, 2013)
Senegal 16 2019 Runner-up (2002, 2019)
Sudan 9 2012 Champions (1970)
Tunisia 20 2019 Champions (2004)
Zimbabwe 5 2019 Group stage (2004, 2006, 2017, 2019)
* Last qualifying (Benin or Sierra Leone) team will be determined in June.