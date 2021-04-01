Africa: Qualified Teams to Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021

31 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Qualified Team Participation Number Last Appearance Best Performance

Algeria 19 2019 Champions (1990, 2019)

Burkina Faso 12 2017 Runner-up (2013)

Cameroon 20 2019 Champions (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Cape Verde 3 2015 Quarterfinals (2013)

Comoros 1 - -

Cote d'Ivoire 24 2019 Champions (1992, 2015)

Egypt 25 2019 Champions (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Equatorial Guinea 3 2015 Fourth place (2015)

Ethiopia 11 2013 Champions (1962)

Gabon 8 2017 Quarterfinals (1996, 2012)

Gambia 1 - -

Ghana 23 2019 Champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Guinea 13 2019 Runner-up (1976)

Guinea Bissau 3 2019 Group stage (2017, 2019)

Malawi 3 2010 Group stage (1984, 2010)

Mali 12 2019 Runner-up (1972)

Mauritania 2 2019 Group stage (2019)

Morocco 18 2019 Champions (1976)

Nigeria 19 2019 Champions (1980, 1994, 2013)

Senegal 16 2019 Runner-up (2002, 2019)

Sudan 9 2012 Champions (1970)

Tunisia 20 2019 Champions (2004)

Zimbabwe 5 2019 Group stage (2004, 2006, 2017, 2019)

* Last qualifying (Benin or Sierra Leone) team will be determined in June.

Read the original article on CAF.

