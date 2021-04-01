Africa: CAF Strongly Condemns Assault On Referee in a Match in Ghana

31 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has noted with shock the unacceptable news of the assault of match officials in Ghana during a First Division match between Might Royals and Tano Bofoakwa in Wamafo a few days ago.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba strongly condemned the assault on the match officials and called for a full investigation on the matter.

"The image and integrity of football in Africa is very important. Part of this is the complete respect of match officials and the role they play in our football. It is important that match officials feel they are completely protected and are free to apply the FIFA Laws of the Game without fear or prejudice. The reports coming from Ghana where match official were assaulted are completely unacceptable. This behaviour has no place in our football and cannot be tolerated. CAF wishes the match officials a speedy recovery," Mosengo-Omba said.

CAF is liaising with the Ghana Football Association to get a full report on what transpired on the way forward.

CAF is treating this matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

CAF has appealed to all Member Associations to ensure that CAF Safety and Security Regulations are fully implemented in all matches.

