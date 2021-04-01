Egypt: President El-Sisi Leads Former PM El-Ganzouri's Funeral Procession

President El-Sisi Leads Former PM El-Ganzouri's Funeral Procession

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, led the funeral procession of the former Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Kamal El-Ganzouri.

The military funeral was held in the military ceremony area at El-Mosheer Tantawy Mosque, Fifth Settlement.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi offered condolences to the family of the deceased, one of the bright symbols in the history of Egypt, who left our world after a standout journey full of work and giving in the service of the nation.