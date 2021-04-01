Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets With Presidential Adviser for Financial Affairs

31 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met today with Presidential Adviser for Financial Affairs Major General Mohamed Amin.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting discussed the activities of "Tahya Misr" (Long Live Egypt) Fund and the current and future plans of its projects in the field of supporting social protection programs for the neediest groups.

In this context, the President directed that the activities and programs of "Tahya Misr" Fund be promoted in order to support the most vulnerable families.

This is to be done in cooperation and integration with the concerned state agencies and civil society institutions, especially within the framework of Haya Karima (Decent Life) Initiative and the various underlying programs in all fields.

Moreover, the President directed that the Fund's activities be increased to provide suitable quantities of basic food commodities for the most needy and make them available in various governorates, particularly as the holy month of Ramadan is approaching.

Maj. Gen. Mohamed Amin addressed the overall activity and pivotal role of "Tahya Misr" Fund.

This would help state agencies provide support for social protection programs and active participation in development projects, especially through "Haya Karima" (Decent Life) initiative.

