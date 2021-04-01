Cameroon: Bamenda-Bambili Road Incident NW Assembly Evaluates Impact

The Regional Commissioner for economic development, Ghejung Awunti visited the site recently.

The Commissioner for Economic Development at the North West Regional Assembly, Ghejung Awunti on March 26, 2021 went evaluating the economic impact of the unfortunate incident that slowed traffic in the Bambili stretch of the ring road on March 24, 2021. The fact-finding visit featured Ghejung Awunti posing assessment questions to road users, neighbourhood community members and above all, some engineers of the construction company rehabilitating the stretch. It was all about an evaluation exercise to help matters towards non-stop traffic flow while rehabilitation works continue on the highway that connects the Bamenda metropolis to major towns like Bambili, Ndop, Kumbo, Ndu and Nkambe. From the look of things, the ring road needs solid road infrastructure and proper drainage to withstand heavy rains.

That was not the case on March 24, 2021, when heavy rains caused a portion under rehabilitation to sink in the neighbourhood of the University community of Bambili. Some casualties were registered with vehicles stock in gutters while traffic was slowed for long hours. It was against this backdrop that the Regional Commissioner for Economic Development, Ghejung Awunti who doubles as an elected Regional Council member from Tubah Subdivision went sizing up the situation.

It was equally an exercise in proximity leadership because Ghejung Awunti went encouraging and inspiring hope in the community. The ring road is a Regional road under the competence of the Regional Assembly that recently took root on the strength of the Regional Council election of December 6, 2020 and the Commissioning of their pioneer Executive Bureau and members on January 22, 2021 with Prof. Fru Angwafo III as the President and His Majesty, the Fon of Bambalang as the President of the House of Chiefs.