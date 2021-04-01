Ghana Weightlifting Gets New Equipment, Renovates Gym

30 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) last Monday took delivery of a number of gym equipment to the delight of its expectant lifters.

The equipment - a donation by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), was initiated by the immediate past president of the GWF, Ben Nunoo Mensah.

They include three sets of barbells and six disc metals, ranging from 0.5kg to 25kg.

It is recalled that the items arrived in the country in December, last year, but pecuniary challenges prevented the National Sports Authority (NSA) from clearing them immediately.

In one of his campaign promises, new President of the GWF, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, promised to do "justice to the situation" and on Monday lived by his word by paying nearly GH¢8,000 to have the items cleared from the Tema Port.

Welfare officer of the GWF, Seth Avayi - who was in charge of the equipment, said the items were going to serve as a big boost to the confidence of the lifters as they prepare for their final Tokyo Olympics qualification.

"We've been looking forward to it and I strongly believe it would serve as huge motivation to our lifters as they prepare ahead of their Olympic qualifiers in Madagascar," he told the Times Sports yesterday.

Meanwhile, the GWF president has also embarked on an energetic renovation exercise, designed to put its training facility to modern international standards.

When the Times Sports visited the lifters gym at the Accra Sports Stadium, works were still ongoing at the locker room and washroom, whilst broken windows were in the process of being fixed.

Head coach Johnson Abotsi was thrilled at the pace of work, believing it would add a lot of fun to training and make it more enjoyable "when the entire renovation work is completed."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
African Leaders Turning a Blind Eye to China's Rights Violations?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.