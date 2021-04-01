Egypt: Bourse Wins 3 Billion Pounds At Early Trading Tuesday

All indices of Egypt Stock Exchange (EGX) went up a in early trading on Tuesday 30/3/2021, backed by purchases from Arab and foreign investors, drawing a strong purchase moves.

The market capital gained around LE 3 billion to reach LE 655.5 billion after total tradings of EGP 3.3 including EGP 2.1 billion of basic traders bonds.

The benchmark index EGX 30 drew up 0.01% to reach 10739.69 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises was up by 1.81% to hit 1987.84 points.

The benchmark index EGX 100 jumped up 1.37 percent to reach 2940.51 points at closure.