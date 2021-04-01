Egypt: Sisi Mourns Ganzouri - He Was a Remarkable Statesman

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi mourned former Prime Minister Kamal el Ganzouri, who died earlier on Wednesday 31/3/2021 aged 88, saying he was a remarkable and virtuous statesman in the various political and economic spheres.

On the president's various official pages on social media, he said the country "has lost today a statesman of unique caliber, Dr Kamal el Ganzouri, former prime minister of Egypt."

He was an exemplary and patriotic man, and honest in every sphere of the political and economic life. He had a high academic status, he had a wise vision, he was successful and with special management skills, high ethics and genuine commitment which was all shown reflected during the decisive stages of the nation, the president said.

The president extended his condolences to his family.