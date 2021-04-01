Egypt: PM Asserts Importance of 'New Delta' Project

31 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouli on Wednesday31/3/2021 said the new national project for integrated agricultural development, of "the New Delta", aims basically to achieve food security and confront the increasing demand for foodstuffs given the constant increase in population.

During a cabinet meeting that covered a number of key issues, the premier said the timetable of the project that was launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi needs to be tightened in order to start establishing new agricultural and urban communities applied through the latest administrative systems.

The prime minister praised the great efforts exerted by the Suez Canal staff to refloat the Evergreen vessel and noted the very important messages included in President Sisi's statements on Tuesday during the press conference held at the Suez Canal.

