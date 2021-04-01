Sudan: Two Men Killed in North Darfur

El Fasher — Two men were killed in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Monday evening. Abbas Hussein Adam was shot dead near the Children's Cemetery in the west of El Fasher, the other man was killed at a farm south of the city.

Dozens of people carried the body of Abbas Hussein Adam to the offices of the state government, calling for an end to the security chaos and the arrest of the perpetrators of the murder. They demanded more state control and said that the situation has deteriorated by the proliferation of weapons in the state.

The state government acknowledged the lack of security in El Fasher and the proliferation of weapons. Spokesperson Hafez Bakhit spoke to the family of Abbas Hussein Adam. He admitted that El Fasher is witnessing a security breakdown and that the implemention of the security arrangements of the Juba Peace Agreement has failed. He said that 12 bodies have been found in the past two weeks and that curbing these crimes is the biggest challenge for the state and local police. Crime in El Fasher is facilitated by the large number of rented apartments, he added.

Minister of Interior Affairs Lt Gen Ezzeldin El Sheikh arrived in El Fasher yesterday afternoon. He and his delegation met with the State Security Committee to review the security situation, and the Committee for the Protection of Civilians to discuss its work plans and the challenges it faces given the exit of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) at the end of 2020.

In Khartoum, the Technical Committee from the Security and Defence Council discussed the security chaos in the capital and elsewhere in the country. Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohamed Othman stated that the committee decided to expedite the implementation of the security arrangements related to the Juba Peace Agreement. He added that they would stop the recruitment of members of the armed rebel movements in Sudan.