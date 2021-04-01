Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Kebbi Contingent Begins Receiving Covid-19 Jab - Official

1 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Kebbi State contingent to the 2020/2021 National Sports Festival, on Tuesday, began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of their departure for the competition on April 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, tagged "Edo 2020" has been scheduled to hold between April 2 and 14, with all the 36 states and Abuja participating.

Speaking after receiving his dose, the Kebbi state Director of Sports, Alhaji Usman Umar-Ladan, who led the delegation, said the state was fully prepared for the festival.

"As you are aware, it is mandatory for all participating states to be vaccinated, you can see, today, all the athletes that will represent Kebbi have taken their vaccine and we are ready for the competition.

"The festival will be taking place in Benin, Edo State, and Kebbi contingent is set to compete favourably in different events and by the grace of God Almighty we will leave for Edo by Friday," Umar-Ladan said.

NAN reports that 73 athletes, including officials, comprising the state's contingent, would be representing the State at the fiesta.

