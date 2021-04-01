Rwanda: New Branding for Kigali International Financial Centre Unveiled

Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL) on Wednesday, March 31 unveiled the new brand for the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC).

The KIFC is poised to become one of the leading international ﬁnancial centres on the continent, and has developed a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework, robust infrastructure, and a skilled and dynamic workforce that will help investors develop their interests across Africa.

Rwanda Finance is the agency mandated to promote the Centre.

Nick Barigye, CEO of Rwanda Finance, noted: "our brand launch today brings bold ambitions to life and signals an important step in the journey of Kigali International Financial Centre.

We want KIFC to be a new destination for pan-African investment. We want to be the jurisdiction of choice for consolidating capital eﬃciently and deploying it eﬀectively across the continent. We want to connect international investors with opportunities across Africa, we want to connect African entrepreneurs with global capital, we want to connect the people of Rwanda with the world".

A brand is a promise, and this launch marks a pivotal moment in KIFC's journey. The new brand intends to represent KIFC to the world, highlighting its authentic identity and strengthening its image regionally and internationally.

It reﬂects the values of the people of Rwanda: a culture of integrity and innovation, an economy that drives development and inclusion, and infrastructure that unleashes creativity. It also underpins KIFC's mission to connect investors and entrepreneurs with opportunities across Africa and beyond.

KIFC has already attracted a number of high proﬁle companies, investors and service providers and is already a member of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC), as well as an Associate Centre in the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).

KIFC has also counts on its Board of Directors with extensive global expertise in both the public and private spheres, including the recently appointed Chair, Tidjane Thiam, Executive Chairman of Freedom Acquisition I Corp and African Union Special Envoy for Covid-19.

The new brand reﬂects the vision of KIFC which is to build a bright future for Rwanda and for Africa, by creating jobs, education and professional opportunities for the Rwandan people and by transforming the investment landscape across the continent.